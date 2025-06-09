Waqanika, Prasad challenge FICAC’s authority again

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva High Court will hear fresh challenges to FICAC’s prosecutorial powers next Friday.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika are seeking to stay their respective cases.

Both applicants have previously been denied stay applications.

Waqanika is making her second attempt, while Professor Prasad is seeking a stay for the third time.

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Their defence lawyers are challenging FICAC’s legal authority to prosecute, focusing on Sections 2(A) and 2(C) of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act.

Professor Prasad faces two charges relating to the declaration of his assets, liabilities and income.

Waqanika is charged with publicly opposing a registered political party.

The two applications will be heard on October 23, with the court to consider the latest challenges to the continuation of the prosecutions.