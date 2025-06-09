Political parties raise concerns over rushed referendum process

[Photo: FILE]

Political parties have raised concerns over the tight timeframe for the proposed constitutional referendum.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa confirms that these concerns were raised directly with her during a briefing with political parties yesterday.

“When we did our political parties briefing yesterday, they also raised their concerns directly with me on the rushed processes.”

Mataiciwa says the Fijian Elections Office is working within the existing legal framework and the timelines provided, with its main priority being to ensure that voters are adequately informed ahead of the proposed referendum and general election.

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She stresses that the Elections Office is responsible for administering the electoral processes and must continue its preparations regardless of the concerns raised.

“Well, for us, we are here to administer. We are within the legal framework, we are working with the dates that have been given, and our main priority right now is the end users of the process, and that is our Fijians.”

The concerns come as the Government considers seeking additional time for parliamentary consultations on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Mataiciwa says the Elections Office remains focused on preparing for both electoral events while ensuring Fijians receive accurate information about the voting processes.