PM admits time pressure on constitution consultations

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has admitted the committee has had limited time to prepare for public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

His remarks come as concerns grow over whether the 30-day timeframe allows enough time for meaningful public participation.

Speaking at the first public consultation in Suva today, Rabuka said the committee would consider submissions from individuals and organisations, although he did not guarantee that every page or paragraph would be read.

He said written submissions would be summarised for the committee to assess whether the objectives of the Bill were being achieved. The committee could amend some provisions, while leaving others unchanged, depending on the views presented.

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Rabuka said the consultations were an opportunity for Fijians to express their views freely, without fear or favour.

He thanked those who attended the morning session and made submissions, saying the process was intended to give people an opportunity to be heard on proposed changes to the country’s supreme law.

However, Rabuka acknowledged that the committee had not had sufficient time to prepare for the consultations, particularly the afternoon session.

He also defended the continued reference to the existing law as the 2013 Constitution, explaining that it came into force through Decree No. 24 at a time when there was no Parliament to enact it.

The special Parliamentary committee began consultations at Suva’s Civic Centre, before moving to Vunimono High School in Nausori this afternoon.

The committee has 30 days to conduct the consultation process, with further sessions scheduled in Namosi and Nadroga tomorrow, followed by the wider Western Division on Saturday.

Calls are growing for the government to extend the process with concerns that the current timeframe may not allow sufficient public participation in decisions that could reshape Fiji’s constitutional framework.