Pineapple exports remain low

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s pineapple production has increased by 45.5 percent over the past two years, but exports remain significantly low, prompting Government to develop a national branding strategy to boost overseas sales.

Production reached more than 12,499 tonnes in 2025, while only 16.5 tonnes were exported during the same year.

Cabinet has endorsed a three-year agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways and Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand to strengthen Fiji’s pineapple export industry, with New Zealand identified as the priority market.

Under the partnership, approximately 147,530 Fijian dollars will be jointly invested in market research, national brand development, promotional campaigns and industry capacity building.

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The initiative will also focus on improving pineapple quality, packaging, traceability and production practices to meet international market requirements.

Government is also looking at expanding into value-added products, including pineapple juice and dried fruit, to create additional export opportunities.

The national pineapple brand will remain the property of the Fijian Government.

The partnership is expected to improve returns for farmers, create opportunities for women and young people, and strengthen rural livelihoods.

Government hopes the initiative will help Fiji capitalise on its growing pineapple production and increase its presence in international markets.