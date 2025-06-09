Passenger and flight growth drive recovery

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airports’ revenue increased by 10.1 percent to $171.9 million in 2024, driven by the recovery in passenger numbers and flight movements post-COVID-19.

Presenting the company’s 2023–2024 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Financial Analyst Sowani Yaca says growth is well above the normal annual rate of three to four percent.

Yaca says aviation activities remain the primary income source, contributing $115.1 million in 2024, up from $104.6 million in 2023.

He adds that this revenue comes from aviation services, including aircraft landings, air navigation and passenger charges, as well as non-aviation activities such as airport concessions, rentals and real estate.

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“So, the growth is driven by the recovery that we had pre-COVID, an increase in traffic, an increase in flight movement, and passenger movement as well. So the operation was basically normalizing after COVID in 2023 to 2024.”

Standing Committee members questioned the revenue growth, with Fiji Airports clarifying that it was driven by rebounding passenger traffic and flight numbers after COVID-19.

“So you mean to say that the income that was coming in before was less than it is now?”

In response, Yaca adds that the boost reflects the return of more flights and passengers as airport operations normalized.