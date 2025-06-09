Ocean concerns to be taken to COP31

[File Photo]

Pacific Ocean Envoy Inia Seruiratu says protecting the ocean is essential to safeguarding food security, livelihoods and the cultural identity of Pacific communities.

Seruiratu says the ocean is more than a natural resource, as it plays a central role in economic security, traditions and everyday lives.

He says coastal communities are already experiencing climate change impacts, making ocean protection an urgent priority.

The Ocean Envoy is calling for ocean protection to be placed at the centre of international climate negotiations ahead of COP31.

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“It’s all important for us, because for us in the Pacific particularly, the ocean is our life. It defines us. It is our culture. It is our home. It is our food security. It is our economic security. So when you look at human security, the oceans are so important to all of us.”

He says protecting marine ecosystems is not only important for Pacific communities but also for the world.

The Climate envoy from Fiji has stressed that the ocean must remain central to all COP climate discussions, warning that a healthy planet cannot exist without a healthy ocean.

Oceans Envoy Tina Stege says the Pacific wants ocean issues included in discussions on climate adaptation, mitigation, financing and resilience.

“And the only way to do that is to respond forcefully and overwhelmingly to the fact that we will be overshooting 1.5. And that any outcomes in Antalya need to respond to that fact. And I think that we have a clear mandate from certainly the Pacific and others in the room because we heard their response. We need to respond to the overshoot of 1.5. And since that is my portfolio, that is what I’m charged to champion, I will be focused on that all the way into Turkey.”

The envoy adds that stronger international partnerships and faster access to climate finance are needed to support communities facing climate impact