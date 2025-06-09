New shelter eases funeral challenges

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Families in Wairuku, Rakiraki, will no longer have to struggle with rainy weather when conducting cremations, following the upgrade of their cemetery shed.

The old shed was more than 30 years old and was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

The upgrade was completed with a 15-thousand-dollar grant from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

Wairuku Cemetery Committee President Vijay Krishna Gounder says the new shed provides proper shelter for cremations and families attending funerals.

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He says the upgrade will help families from Wairuku and nearby communities carry out funeral ceremonies more comfortably during the rainy season.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says cemeteries must be maintained with dignity and respect.

He says the project will support families during the difficult time of losing a loved one.