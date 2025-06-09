More trained technicians needed for prosthetic services

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji needs more trained technicians and accessible prosthetic services to reduce wait times for people who have lost limbs, says the President of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti.

Satish Mehta says the visiting team has completed 110 limb treatments during the Jaipur Foot camp’s first week, including 21 in a single day.

The camp aims to assist at least 650 amputees.

He says discussions with health officials have focused on strengthening local capacity and helping amputees regain their independence sooner.

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“I was told that there are three to four amputations every day. And that scale of capacity does not exist right now to make limbs. So we have had those conversations about how we augment the capacity so that those who unfortunately lose limbs, don’t have to do without one. So we can provide them as soon as it’s feasible, because it takes time for the wound to heal, etc.”

Mehta says timely access to prosthetic limbs can help people return to daily activities.

“So it’s not only good for them, because you feel you can do everything yourself, you become a contributing member of the society, but also family members get released. Otherwise, somebody has to look after the person who has lost a limb. So you’re actually helping not one, but the entire family.”

Seven experienced technicians assess patients and make prosthetic limbs based on their health and amputation level.

Mehta says some patients can arrive in the morning and leave with a fitted limb by evening.