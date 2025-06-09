More push for greater access to New Zealand market

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is looking to expand export opportunities for local businesses and strengthen access to international markets through closer trade and investment cooperation with New Zealand.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica and New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Greg Andrews.

Discussions focused on improving market access for Fijian products, increasing the competitiveness of locally manufactured goods and attracting investment into emerging industries.

Particular attention was given to supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to participate in international trade and expand their business operations.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides also explored opportunities to diversify Fiji’s export base and strengthen commercial partnerships between Fijian and New Zealand businesses.

The meeting highlighted the importance of developing local industries and encouraging private sector investment to support economic growth.

New Zealand remains a key economic and development partner for Fiji, with both countries seeking to build on their longstanding bilateral relationship.

Kamikamica and Andrews reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement to identify practical opportunities for trade, investment and private sector development.

The discussions form part of Fiji’s broader efforts to strengthen local businesses, develop new industries==\[‘and create sustainable economic opportunities.