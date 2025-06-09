[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Grand Pacific Hotel Suva has been named Fiji’s Best MICE Hotel for 2026 at the World MICE Awards, recognising its role in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector.

The award follows a period of growth for the hotel’s events business, which has hosted 405 events so far this year – an increase of around 20 percent compared to the 338 events held in 2025.

The venue regularly hosts diplomatic delegations, government meetings, regional forums, and corporate conferences.

IHG Hotels and Resorts Regional General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific, Lachlan Walker, says the recognition reflects the consistency of the team and the confidence organisers have in the venue to deliver major conferences and corporate events.

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General Manager Robert Clark adds that the award highlights the hotel’s ongoing commitment to hosting diplomatic, government, and corporate engagements across Fiji and the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Director of Sales and Marketing for Grand Pacific Hotel and Holiday Inn Suva, Doreen Houn, was also highly commended in the Pacific Sales Associate category at the 2026 HM Awards Aotearoa-Pacific.