Ministry warns operators on student fares

[Photo: FILE]

The Education Ministry is calling on bus operators to ensure eligible students are charged the correct student fare and not the adult fare.

Permanent Secretary Navin Raj states the Ministry has received concerns from students and parents about students being charged adult fares while travelling to and from school.

Raj says bus operators must ensure drivers and ticketing staff are aware of the applicable student fare arrangements.

He said the government’s student transport assistance was intended to ease the cost of transport for eligible students and their families.

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The Ministry is urging bus operators to apply the correct fare consistently and ensure students receive the assistance they are entitled to.

Students and parents who are incorrectly charged the adult fare are being asked to report the matter to the Ministry of Education or the relevant transport authority.

They should provide details of the bus operator, route, date and time of the trip where possible.

Raj adds that the Ministry will continue working with bus operators and relevant authorities to address the concerns.