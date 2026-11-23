source: BBC

The wife of disgraced comedian Russell Brand says she will “honour” the rules of his prison, a week after she read a message from her husband proclaiming his innocence.

Laura Brand, 39, drew criticism from ministers after reading out the message from inside HMP Littlehey last week, prompting the government to seek to have the episode removed from social media platforms.

She said on Sunday that she would continue to defend her family and herself over her portrayal in the media during the couple’s weekly podcast, which she now presents alone.

Russell Brand, 51, is currently serving a 10-and-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

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“Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention,” Laura Brand said during this week’s episode of Sunday Service.

“Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that.”

In the relayed message last week, Russell Brand had said he was “not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for”.

Laura Brand said she had spoken to him at the Cambridgeshire prison and said he was “OK”.