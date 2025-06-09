Ministry investigates reported cyberattack

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Policing and Communications is investigating a reported cybersecurity incident involving a regional organisation based in Suva.

In a statement, Minister Ioane Naivalurua says they are monitoring developments following a public statement issued by the United States Embassy regarding the suspected cyberattack.

The Ministry is urging government agencies, non-governmental organisations and private businesses to strengthen their digital security systems and maintain continuous network monitoring.

Naivalurua adds the Fijian Government remains committed to strengthening cybersecurity resilience and promoting a safe and secure digital environment in Fiji and the wider Pacific region.