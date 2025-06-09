Marata residents seek mental health support

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Residents of Marata in Wailoku are highlighting the challenges of caring for family members with mental health conditions following recent incidents in the community.

The issues were raised during a mental health awareness gathering, where residents sought guidance on how to support their loved ones and manage difficult situations.

Community members raised concerns about the struggles families face when caring for individuals living with mental health challenges.

Losena Funaki, a resident of Marata, questions who will care for patients returning from St Giles Hospital if their family members have passed away.

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“How are we going about caring for mentally challenged people here in the community, seeing that there are cases of conflict in villages that they are involved in, should we take them to St Giles, or how we have to go about it?. Even some families cannot care for them; how are we going to do it, as some roam the village and are street dwellers now.”

Funaki say this concern is brought up as there are many cases of mentally challenged people are causing conflict in communities.

St Giles nurse and lecturer Sainimere Gadai says families play a vital role in caring for relatives living at home.

Gadai stresses that sticking to treatment plans and attending regular medical check-ups are critical to managing conditions and preventing relapse episodes.

She is urging communities to show greater understanding and offer practical support so families are not left to handle these challenges alone.