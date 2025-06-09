LTA steps up festive road safety campaign

[Photo: File]

People are being urged to avoid drink-driving and speeding as the Land Transport Authority steps up road safety awareness ahead of the festive season.

LTA Road Safety and Awareness Programme Lead Gerald Nathan says these two behaviours remain major concerns as authorities work to reduce road accidents and protect lives.

Nathan says the LTA is taking its awareness campaigns directly to homes, schools and offices, reminding people that road safety is a shared responsibility.

He adds that as Fiji gradually enters the festive season, LTA officers are expected to be more visible on the roads, encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions and follow road safety rules.

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“We want our brothers and sisters to understand that if you want to drink, then drink at home. Enjoy yourself and rest, but do not drink and drive. You could lose your life. If you are involved in an accident and get injured or die, we do not want that to happen. This is the festive season. People will be celebrating, eating and drinking, and there will be alcohol and beer. If you choose to drink, you have a responsibility.”

Nathan says drivers must understand that a single wrong decision can have serious consequences, not only for themselves but also for passengers and other road users.

He says they are working to reach more people through community-based awareness programmes, while reminding drivers that enforcement and awareness alone cannot prevent every accident.

The LTA is urging motorists to plan their trips, avoid driving after consuming alcohol, and keep to safe speeds throughout the festive period.

It says responsible decisions by drivers and other road users are essential to reducing accidents and ensuring families can celebrate safely.