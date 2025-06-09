Kia fights to protect its fishing grounds

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Illegal night fishing is putting increasing pressure on fishing grounds off Kia Island in Macuata, raising concerns among villagers who depend on the ocean for food and income.

Residents say fish stocks in their traditional fishing areas have declined in recent years, prompting calls for stronger protection of the Great Sea Reef and surrounding waters.

With limited land available for farming, the sea remains a crucial lifeline for Kia families, making the protection of marine resources vital to the community’s future.

For Kia villager Ateca Disauwewe, protecting the ocean is directly linked to securing her community’s livelihood.

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“For the island of Kia, our main source of income is fish. The money we earn from selling fish enables us to meet our family needs, pay school fees for our children, and contribute to the church, school and vanua. The sea is where we turn to, so we need to protect it.”

Disauwewe says night fishing and diving remain a major challenge because they are strictly prohibited, with villagers noticing a decline in fish stocks due to illegal fishing and continuing to monitor and protect their coastline.

Village headman Semi Rogoyawa says limited land for large-scale farming leaves the community dependent on the sea, making the protection of their ocean and fishing grounds essential for their income and survival.

For Kia, protecting its fishing grounds is about more than fish it is about safeguarding the food, income and future of a community that relies on the sea to survive.