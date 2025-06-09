Kadavu women receive $47K support

[Photo: Supplied]

Sixteen women’s groups across Kadavu received government support through income-generating projects between 2011 and 2017.

Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Service Samuela Moce says the Kadavu Income Generating Project supported women in Yawe, Tavuki, Sanima and Yale, with a total government contribution of over $47K.

Moce says the initiative supported activities including poultry farming, beekeeping, tie-dye and virgin coconut oil production, helping women develop their entrepreneurial skills and create income opportunities.

He highlighted these initiatives while opening the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection’s REACH programme at Namalata Central School in Kadavu today.

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Moce says government has also invested in rural infrastructure, housing, water supply, community access roads and renewable energy projects to improve living conditions and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable families.

Moce says these investments are aimed at improving living conditions and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable families.

The three-day REACH programme brings together more than 26 stakeholders to provide government services and assistance to the people of Kadavu.