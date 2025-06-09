Kadavu to access over 32 services through REACH

[Photo: Sainiani Boila]

More than 32 government agencies and stakeholders are bringing essential services closer to the people of Kadavu through the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection’s three-day REACH programme, which begins today at Namalata Central School grounds in Vunisea.

Poverty Alleviation Director Mereoni Tuimuru says the programme provides an important opportunity for residents to access services that would otherwise require them to travel to Suva, often at considerable cost.

Tuimuru says previous REACH programmes have helped couples formalise their relationships through civil marriages, saving them hundreds of dollars in travel expenses to access the service in Suva.

She is encouraging the people of Kadavu to make full use of the services available throughout the three-day programme.

Article continues after advertisement

The programme will also provide opportunities for women to access cancer self-check services through the Fiji Cancer Society, while the Reserve Bank of Fiji will offer financial literacy information to help people make informed financial decisions.

Other participating stakeholders include the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Pacific Polytech, Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Ministry of Civil Service.

Tuimuru says the programme is designed to improve access to government services by bringing agencies directly to communities, particularly those living in maritime areas where accessing services can be challenging.