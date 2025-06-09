Gut health takes focus at National Conference

[Photo: FILE]

The growing importance of gut health and microbiome science in modern healthcare was highlighted at the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society–TISA Insurance Annual Conference.

Speaking on the theme, “Gut Health: From Medicines to Microbiomes,” Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr Luisa Cikamatana says healthcare professionals must look beyond medicines alone and recognize the crucial role that nutrition, lifestyle and the human microbiome play in overall health and wellbeing.

Dr Cikamatana says that medicines remain essential in treating and preventing disease, but their effectiveness is often influenced by factors such as diet, lifestyle choices and the complex community of microorganisms that live within the body.

She stresses the need for pharmacists to remain informed about emerging scientific developments and to continuously build their knowledge in order to provide patients with accurate, evidence-based advice.

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“Medicines save lives, but they act within people, shaped by nutrition, lifestyle, and a complex community of microorganisms.”

Dr Cikamatana notes that advances in microbiome research are changing the way health professionals understand disease prevention and treatment, making it increasingly important for pharmacists to bridge complex scientific information with practical guidance for patients.

The Acting Permanent Secretary encourges pharmacists to remain committed to professional development and to distinguish scientific evidence from commercial marketing when advising patients on health products and treatments.