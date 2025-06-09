Government investigates reported cybersecurity incident

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Policing and Communications is closely monitoring developments surrounding a reported cybersecurity incident involving a regional organisation based in Suva.

In a statement, the Ministry said it had noted a public statement issued by the United States Embassy regarding a suspected cybersecurity incident and is encouraging government agencies, non-government organisations and private sector entities to strengthen their digital security systems.

The Ministry is also urging organisations to maintain appropriate cybersecurity safeguards and continuously monitor their networks as authorities assess the reported threat.

The development comes amid growing concerns over cybercrime and cybersecurity threats in the region.

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Speaking to FBC News, Defense Minister Pio Tikoduadua stressed the need for stronger measures to combat cybercrime.

“Cybersecurity is one of those transnational organised crimes that is hitting Fiji badly; we continue to work on ways and means of bettering,particularly the legislation and the powers that are vested in the institution to deal with it”

Tikoduadua said Fiji continues to work with international partners to address the evolving threat posed by cybercriminals.

China has rejected allegations linking it to the reported cyberattack, while Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says Fiji remains committed to working closely with its international partners to address national and regional security concerns.

“I think that’s what we need to work on, but as far as our relations with our international partners, those are all intact, and we also value them very much, and we’d like to strengthen that commitment that we have and value very much.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has not been fully briefed on the reported incident despite claims by the U.S. Embassy that the Fiji Government had been

notified.

“No, that has not been released to the Prime Minister’s office. I believe there was a suspected attempt during the PreCOP; I don’t know whether it was actually successful or not.”

Rabuka says any investigation into the matter will be handled by the relevant authorities.

The reported incident has drawn comparisons to a cybersecurity breach involving the Pacific Islands Forum in 2024, highlighting ongoing concerns about the vulnerability of regional organisations to cyber threats.

At this stage, the identity of the organisation affected by the latest reported incident has not been publicly disclosed.

Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening cybersecurity resilience and promoting a safe and secure digital environment across Fiji and the wider Pacific region.