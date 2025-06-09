From gym buddies to a 38-year aviation career

[Photo: Supplied]

For 38 years, Fiji Airways Purser Richard Ram has dedicated his career to serving passengers, guiding cabin crew and helping ensure every flight is as safe and comfortable as possible.

Ram says his aviation journey began with stories shared by a gym buddy John Golding who was already working for Air Pacific.

Hearing about his friend’s experiences and travels sparked his interest and inspired him to apply for a job with the airline.

Having joined Air Pacific on January 11, 1988, Ram has witnessed the airline’s transformation from his early days to the international carrier it is today.

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His journey reflects not only Fiji Airways’ growth, but also the commitment and personal sacrifices that come with an aviation career.

Ram says that Safety remains a major priority for cabin crew.

“They train us thoroughly in the aspects of aircraft safety. We also trained in aviation medicine as well, and the general safety of the passengers. So our job is to get our passengers from A to B as safely and as comfortable as possible”

He says technology has also changed the way cabin crew work, with iPads replacing the notebooks and lecture pads once used to record flight details.

Ram says Fiji Airway’s growing network is also benefiting Fiji’s tourism industry.

“It is very positive when you look at the number of tourists that we bring in. The planes are always full. And the other thing I’ve also noticed is there’s a lot of transit passengers from Australia and New Zealand. And Fiji is now becoming a well-known transit hub for those passengers in those destinations.”

However, Ram says working long-haul flights comes with challenges, particularly crossing different time zones and managing fatigue.

He says staying fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle has helped him manage the demands of the job.

For young Fijians considering a career in cabin crew, Ram says passion and a strong commitment to service are essential.

He says the job also requires sacrifices, including missing family time and special occasions.

Ram says he sees a bright future for Fiji Airways, particularly as technology continues to change the aviation industry.

He says the airline’s recent achievement of world-class status is a major milestone and believes the next generation of cabin crew will take the airline even further.