Five-year wait nears end in Nabavatu

[photo/Peceli Naviticoko]

For 37 families in Nabavatu Village, Macuata, five years of living in tents could soon come to an end, with their new homes now nearing completion.

All 37 houses are now standing, with only finishing works left before the families can move in.

The relocation project was initially expected to be completed by early October, but delays in the availability of building materials have pushed back the timeline.

Nabavatu Village Headman Moritikai Waqawaqa says villagers are encouraged by the progress and are excited to see their new homes taking shape.

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“The construction work is progressing well, and we are so excited about what has been done so far. The only challenge is the timely availability of materials from the supplier. That has been causing some delays, but it is still on track for completion in the coming months.”

Waqawaqa says the five years spent living in tents have tested the resilience of villagers, particularly during bad weather and the cyclone season.

He says the tents were meant only as temporary shelter, and the completion of the new homes will finally bring relief to the affected families.

“Despite living in the tents for the last five years, we have seen how resilient our villagers have become. There have been challenges, especially during the cyclone season, because the tents were only supposed to be temporary living spaces. But we are all thankful that this will soon be over as we move into our new homes.”

Work is continuing on the remaining parts of the project, to have all 37 families move into their new homes before the end of the year.