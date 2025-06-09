Fiji moves to strengthen responsible AI use

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Fiji is working with regional partners to strengthen the responsible use of artificial intelligence amid growing concerns over transparency, accountability, security and public trust.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica says the rapid development of digital technologies presents significant opportunities but also raises important questions about their safe and responsible use.

Speaking during the World Standards Day celebrations, Kamikamica highlighted the need for stronger governance standards as Fiji continues its digital transformation.

“However, at the same time, these emerging technologies, which include things like artificial intelligence, raise important questions to transparency, accountability, security and, of course, public trust. Standards organisations are developing frameworks that promote governance for AI and other digital technologies”

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Fiji is among six Pacific Island countries participating in an Australian-funded project aimed at promoting the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.

The initiative is being implemented by Standards Australia in partnership with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Ethical AI Consulting.

Kamikamica says the Ministry is working closely with the Digital Governance Transformation Office to implement the project in Fiji.

The Deputy Prime Minister says robust standards are essential to ensuring emerging technologies remain safe, reliable and beneficial to society.

He adds that international standards must also be adapted to Fiji’s local needs as the country strengthens its digital governance and standards framework.