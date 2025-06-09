Fiji, India urged to expand trade opportunities

[Photo: Supplied]

Fijian and Indian businesses are being encouraged to turn growing trade ties into investment opportunities and stronger local industries.

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development Sachida Nand made the call during a networking reception for a Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) business delegation

Nand says bilateral trade between Fiji and India has more than doubled over the past five years, but there is still significant room for growth.

He says the focus must now be on turning that progress into practical business partnerships and lasting economic benefits.

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Nand says stronger partnerships could help local farmers and producers expand food processing, add value to their products and access new markets.

He adds the Government remains committed to maintaining a stable and welcoming investment environment, with the private sector playing a key role in driving commerce and economic growth.