FCS receives donation for cancer support

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society has donated $1,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society to support its work with cancer patients and their families during Pinktober.

The donation was presented during a charity lunch organised by FPS at its annual conference.

FPS President Priyanka Prasad says cancer has affected many people, either directly or through their loved ones.

Ms Prasad says the Fiji Cancer Society plays an important role in supporting patients and families as they navigate the challenges associated with the disease.

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She says the donation reflects the commitment of FPS and its members to supporting the community.

Accepting the donation, Fiji Cancer Society representative Vokili Ali thanked the society for organising the charity event and contributing to its fundraising efforts.

Mrs Ali also acknowledged the longstanding support from pharmacies, which have helped the society source medicines and other essential items for patients and their families.

The initiative highlights the role professional organisations can play in supporting people affected by cancer and contributing to community wellbeing.