Education support demand surges

[Photo: Supplied]

More children from struggling families are relying on education assistance as household financial pressures grow.

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children states that the number of children it supports has more than doubled in recent years.

National Executive Coordinator Priya Lata says the foundation supported about 3,000 children several years ago, but that number has now risen to more than 6,000.

She adds that 6,800 children are currently receiving support, with the foundation expecting to assist between 6,800 and 7,000 children under its 2027 programme.

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Lata said applications for 2027 support were now open and will run from this Monday to October 30.

“From next week, we will be in the Northern Division. On Monday and Tuesday, we will be in Balelawa, Dreketi, Seaqaqa and Bua. On Wednesday and Thursday, we will be at the FTU office in Labasa, and then on Friday, we will be in Suva. For all these applicants, they can contact our office for the contact details, and parents can also submit new applications.”

The program is targeted at families facing serious financial hardship, including those with a total household income of $100 or less.

Lata says the program is targeted at families facing serious financial hardship, including single parents, unemployed parents, guardians caring for children and families with very low incomes.

The foundation will assess applications through a vetting process, including checking school reports and verifying information provided by families.

Lata adds that selected children will receive school backpacks containing books and stationery, with calculators provided for students who need them.