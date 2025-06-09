Dry Spell Destroys Hopes of Harvest for Tavua Family

[Photo: Supplied]

Dry weather conditions are taking a heavy toll on farmers in the Western Division.

In Waikona Settlement, Tavua, Iliseva Qovu says her family has lost most of the crops they were looking forward to harvesting in the coming months.

She describes the current dry spell as the worst they have ever experienced.

Qovu says the soil has become so hard that when her husband tried to dig the other day, the fork he was using broke.

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The family is now facing the loss of months of hard work, with most of their crops drying up before they could be harvested.

The dry spell has raised concerns about the possible effects of El Niño, a climate pattern that can bring changes in rainfall and increase the risk of prolonged dry conditions in parts of the Pacific.

Iliseva says she last remembers seeing rain in the area five months ago.

She is now hoping for rain soon so the family can resume planting and earn an income from their next harvest.