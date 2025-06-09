Coral reefs face climate pressure

[Photo: FILE]

Climate change is putting increasing pressure on Fiji’s coral reefs, prompting the government to develop a five-year plan to protect the country’s marine ecosystems.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Principal Environment Officer Krishneel Nand says more action is needed to protect coral reefs from the growing impacts of climate change.

He says the new National Action Plan will work over the next five years to protect, manage and restore coral reefs.

The Ministry of Climate Change says protecting coral reefs is not only the responsibility of the Government.

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“This is the impact of climate change. Our brothers and sisters manage coral reefs in their villages. The government also plays a major role in protecting the coral reefs. This is the policy we have launched today.”

Nand states that major cyclones such as Tropical Cyclone Winston have caused significant damage to Fiji’s environment, showing the serious impacts of climate change.

“We are seeing that the countries are taking a lot of interest in terms of negotiations. We know how much the impact of climate change is affecting us. As a small island developing nation, we should be careful.”

Climate financing, according to Nand and international cooperation are also important to help Fiji respond to the growing impacts of climate change.