Concerns raised after Nabukavesi crash

[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Policing and Communications has raised concerns over reports of speeding and dangerous overtaking following an accident along the Queens Highway at Nabukavesi.

In a statement, the Ministry said it was aware of reports circulating on social media regarding the incident and is seeking verified details from the Fiji Police Force.

While extending its thoughts to those affected, the Ministry urged members of the public to rely on official updates as investigations continue.

The Ministry expressed particular concern over reports of motorists speeding and overtaking at bends despite the presence of oncoming traffic, describing the behaviour as a serious risk to public safety.

Article continues after advertisement

Drivers are being urged to obey road rules, reduce their speed and avoid overtaking at bends or in areas where there is oncoming traffic.

The Ministry is also encouraging members of the public who witness reckless driving to report it to the Fiji Police Force through the 919 emergency line or the nearest police station.

They says road safety remains a shared responsibility and that every road user has a role to play in helping prevent accidents and saving lives.

The Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting road safety and ensuring that all road users reach their destinations safely.