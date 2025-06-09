Concerns mount over coup immunity

[Photo: File]

Concerns are growing over immunity provisions kept in Fiji’s proposed new Constitution.

Civil Society Representative Nilesh Lal says many hoped the provisions would be removed, following recommendations by the Constitution Review Commission.

However, the draft presented in Parliament retains the immunity clause – and could even expand executive powers.

Lal claims the draft differs significantly from the Constitution Review Commission’s proposal.

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“In fact, that was the recommendation from the Constitution Review Commission to totally repeal the immunity provisions in the Constitution. But as we’ve seen from the Fiji government draft, it has been released. They have retained. The command of the Fiji military forces has also put out a public statement saying that it is quite disappointed that they have not only retained the immunity provisions, but they have essentially increased their scope.”

Retaining immunity for people involved in past coups, according to Lal could affect efforts to build a just society.

He adds that some people are jailed for minor crimes, while those responsible for serious offences such as treason continue to have immunity.

Lal said this could make it harder to build a society where everyone is treated equally and held accountable for their actions.

Civil Society Researcher Fay Volatabu says leaders should be held accountable if the law is not followed.

The Constitution Amendment Bill will go through its third reading in the next sitting of Parliament.