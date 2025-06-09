Commission calls for more time and public education

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has raised concerns over the 11-day deadline for public submissions on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, warning that Fijians may not have enough time to understand the proposed changes and provide informed feedback.

Commissioner Alefina Vuki says the short consultation period and the proposed December 9 referendum timeline risk limiting meaningful public participation in decisions that will shape Fiji’s democratic future.

The Special Committee reviewing the Bill issued a notice on October 12, giving individuals and organisations until October 23 to submit their views.

Vuki says the public must understand both the Constitution Review Committee’s draft and the Government’s revised version, which contains substantial changes.

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The Commission is also concerned that people in rural villages, remote communities and maritime islands could be left out because of limited internet access, transport and access to public consultations.

Vuki says people with disabilities, older persons, women, young people and those living in poverty must also be given accessible information and a fair opportunity to participate.

She stresses that a referendum requires proper civic education so voters understand what they are being asked to decide and the consequences of their choices.

The Commission says Fiji’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights include protecting citizens’ right to participate in public affairs without unreasonable restrictions.

It is calling on Parliament to extend the consultation period, provide comprehensive public education on the proposed amendments and referendum, and ensure rural, maritime and marginalised communities are reached.

The Commission also wants transparency over how public submissions will be considered before final decisions are made, saying constitutional reform must genuinely include and inform the people of Fiji.