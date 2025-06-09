Child protection at risk in bill

[Photo: FILE]

Save the Children Fiji is calling for the removal of a proposed constitutional provision that would allow “lawful and moderate chastisement” of children.

The organisation says the clause could create uncertainty over what type of physical punishment is considered acceptable and could weaken protection against violence.

Save the Children Fiji Program Manager John Bryan Mausio says children should have clear protection from all forms of violence, regardless of the intention behind the punishment.

He adds the proposed provision sends the wrong message when Fiji should be strengthening efforts to prevent violence against children.

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“The proposed provision sends the wrong message at a time when Fiji should be strengthening efforts to prevent violence against children and support positive, non-violent approaches to parenting and discipline.”

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 would continue to protect children from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, violence and inhumane treatment.

However, the Bill adds an exception allowing lawful and moderate chastisement for correction.

Save the Children Fiji says this exception could be used to justify harmful behaviour and is calling for a zero-tolerance approach to violence against children.

Mausio adds discipline should focus on positive approaches that teach children responsibility, accountability and respect without violence, humiliation or fear.

He says Fiji has already committed to protecting children’s rights through the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and recent child protection laws.

“Fiji ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1993. Our country has committed to investing in the welfare and protection of our children. We now

have two new laws that strengthen the protection of our children. This proposed amendment in the Bill contradicts that protection. Child protection systems that have proven to

support children and their families, such as the national child help line, may be compromised in their effectiveness if Fiji’s legislation does not guarantee children’s safety and protection.”

Save the Children Fiji says the proposed constitutional amendment should strengthen existing protections rather than create an exception to them.