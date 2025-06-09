Campaign ban decision still pending

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The Electoral Commission has not yet decided whether to suspend campaigning ahead of the proposed 2026 Constitutional Referendum.

It says it must first assess its legal powers and the impact on the General Election.

The Commission states it is reviewing a request from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to suspend campaigning and will consider the discretion provided under Section 15(2) of the National Referendum Act 2026.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili said the request would be thoroughly reviewed before any decision is made.

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“We take very seriously our Constitutional and statutory duties to conduct free and fair elections, impartially, and devoid of any direction or control of any person or authority.”

The Commission says it is also considering concerns raised by the Centre of Democracy and Dialogue in letters dated October 5 and October 6 over the proposed suspension of campaigning before the Constitution Amendment Bill has passed its third reading.

It says the review will consider the reasons for and against exercising its discretion, as well as the possible impact of either decision.

The Commission acknowledges that a referendum and general election can be held at the same time under favourable conditions without significant detriment to either event.

It adds that this will be one of the factors considered before a decision is reached.

The Commission will inform the Prime Minister once a decision has been made and will announce it through a media release.

In the meantime, preparations for the General Election will continue alongside preparations for the National Referendum 2026.