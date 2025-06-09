Calls for collective action on AI election misinformation

[Photo: Supplied]

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says protecting the integrity of electoral information is a shared responsibility as Fiji prepares for the upcoming General Election.

Speaking at the launch of the “AI and Your Campaign” tooklkit, Mataiciwa says everyone must work together to ensure information shared during campaigns is accurate.

“Protecting the integrity of electoral information is not the responsibility of the FEO alone. It requires the collective commitment of political parties, civil society, the media, and, of course, every voter.”

She urges the public to verify information before sharing it, respond responsibly to misleading content and ensure political competition is based on genuine ideas and policies.

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Mataiciwa says the AI and Your Campaign Toolkit highlights the risks artificial intelligence poses to electoral integrity.

“This is why responsible communication and information verification are important now more than ever. The AI and Your Campaign Toolkit contributes to this important discussion by highlighting the risks associated with artificial intelligence and encouraging responsible practices.”

Mataiciwa reaffirms the Fijian Elections Office’s commitment to administering elections in accordance with existing laws and ensure voters have access to accurate information.

The 20-page booklet explains how artificial intelligence can be used against political candidates, how to recognise and investigate potentially manipulated material.

An online hub was also launched alongside the booklet to support women and youth candidates and encourage broader participation in Fiji’s electoral process.