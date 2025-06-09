Alarm raised over health risks of El Niño

[Photo: Supplied]

Water shortages could increase the risk of diarrhea and other water-borne illnesses as households compromise hygiene to conserve water, the Ministry of Health warns.

Divisional Medical Officer West Dr Abdul Wahab Shah says the Ministry is monitoring disease trends as El Niño conditions threaten to intensify dry spells in the coming months.

The Fiji Meteorological Service and international meteorological agencies alike warn that El Niño is expected to intensify in the coming months, putting further pressure on already vulnerable water supplies.

“When the water at various homes is not enough, there may be some compromise of hygiene to save water and we may see some diarrhoeal diseases also coming up during this time.”

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The warning comes as 12 schools from across the Western Division gathered at the Lautoka Girmit Centre to mark Global Handwashing Day, promoting handwashing as a simple way to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Dr Shah says children can play an important role in spreading hygiene messages beyond the classroom, sharing what they learn with their families and communities.

The Ministry says its team is working closely with the Commissioner Western’s team to ensure that schools and health facilities receive the first priority in accessing clean and consistent water supply as El Niño conditions worsen.

As water supplies come under pressure, health officials are also emphasising the need to maintain hygiene practices to help protect communities from preventable illnesses.