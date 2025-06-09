29 years of farming pays off

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Twenty-nine years of hard work and dedication have paid off for Narsaiya Naidu Chetty, who has been named the 2026 Goat Farmer of the Year.

The 52-year-old owns Naidus Goat Farm at Nuku Estate in Cakaudrove, where he has built a diverse livestock business raising 130 goats, 37 Fiji Fantastic sheep, 69 ducks and 98 free-range chickens.

His livestock is valued at more than $54,000 with farm buildings and other assets supporting the growing operation.

Chetty says farming requires patience, good management and constant reinvestment to achieve long-term success.

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Despite challenges with pasture shortages, he is planting Juncao grass to improve feed supply and sustain his growing herd.

The farm also provides employment and supports other farmers by sharing breeding stock and practical knowledge.

Chetty’s recognition at the National Agriculture Show in Labasa highlights his contribution to livestock farming and the wider agricultural sector.