124 major projects get green light

[Photo: File]

More than $1.23 billion worth of major development projects were approved across the country between August 2025 and July this year.

The Central Division accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total approved development value.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa told Parliament that 124 major developments were approved.

The approvals have a combined value of $1.230 billion.

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Central recorded the largest share, with 72 projects valued at $757.6 million.

Western followed with 38 projects worth $395.8 million, while 14 projects worth $77.5 million were approved in the Northern Division.

The projects span several sectors, including tourism and accommodation, commercial and mixed-use development, housing, warehousing and logistics, institutional projects, utilities and industrial development.

The figures provide a snapshot of the scale of development entering the planning system, but the Government says approval is not based solely on the proposed use of land.

The Department of Town and Country Planning also assesses whether infrastructure can support the size and intensity of a proposed project.

Water supply, sewerage, electricity, road access and traffic impacts are among the matters considered before major developments can proceed.

Nalumisa states infrastructure requirements may be imposed as conditions of approval where issues can be addressed through additional works.

The Department is encouraging developers to consult its officers before formally lodging major proposals.

The pre-consultation process is intended to identify planning requirements, technical reports and infrastructure needs before an application enters the formal approval process.

The government says this should reduce incomplete applications and avoid delays caused by missing information or unresolved planning issues.

Nalumisa said the objective was to support investment while ensuring developments are properly planned and can be adequately serviced.

The Central Division’s $757.6 million share represents about 62 per cent of the total approved development value during the period.

This was in his written response to Parliament.