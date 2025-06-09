Sally Rooney's books no longer sold in UK

Source: Reuters

Irish novelist Sally Rooney’s books will no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine ​Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organisation, Rooney and ‌her publisher said on Wednesday.

The bestselling author, known for novels including “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends”, has been a vocal supporter of Palestine Action, including after it was proscribed by ​the British government under terrorism laws last year.

Rooney previously said in ​a witness statement submitted to London’s High Court, in support of ⁠a legal challenge over the ban on Palestine Action, that her plans ​could lead to her books being withdrawn from sale in Britain.

Her publisher Faber ​said on Wednesday that it had agreed with Rooney that “we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format”, though it would sell her works elsewhere.

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“Current ​legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass ​on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work,” Faber said in a statement.

“To sell ‌a ⁠writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher.”