More shows as Powderfinger fans scramble for tickets

Powderfinger's Bernard Fanning sings during the band's last ever performance at the Riverstage in Brisbane. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dave Hunt]

Powderfinger has added new dates to its reunion tour as fans across Australia scramble to secure the first tickets to go on sale.

The band will play two additional nights in both Melbourne and their hometown of Brisbane, while one concert has been added to the schedule in both Sydney and Perth.

Pre-sale tickets hit the market Wednesday morning, with an online queue of thousands for each night of the reunion tour, and allocations selling out within minutes.

“Absolute mission, literally hours trying,” said one fan online, while others said the process was hectic and stressful.

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Powderfinger is touring nationally from September 2027 in what will be its first tour in 17 years, starting in Brisbane and heading to Cairns, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Concerts will be staged in a stadium-sized big tops, and it’s not clear how many people the outdoor venues will hold.

Despite the fan frenzy, the tour is far from sold out, with Live Nation pre-sale tickets released Friday before general tickets go on sale Monday.

Long-time fan Joel Connolly managed to score tickets and hopes to wear one of the t-shirts he made as a teenager in the 1990s for the band’s fan club, the Econodogs.

Brisbane fan Erica Swannell was prepared to fly to anywhere in Australia to see her favourite band, but has already won tickets through radio station Triple M.

A former band manager, Connolly first discovered Powderfinger as a teenager during the 1990s, when he heard a track from Double Allergic on Triple J and recorded it onto cassette tape.