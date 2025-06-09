'Game of Thrones' battle scenes

Source: Reuters

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal said learning to play the cello convincingly for Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” was the most challenging task of his ​career, joking he would rather relive one of his most brutal on-screen ‌battles than learn how to play the instrument again.

Attending the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival on Tuesday, Pascal, who plays a talented cellist returning to Los Angeles after ​nearly two decades of touring, said the role left him more ​fearful than any previous project.

“I’d never been so afraid,” he said. “I’ve ⁠been nervous about other jobs and the physical…emotional demands, but it was nothing ​like this.”

Describing the challenge, the “Eddington” star joked: “I would choose fighting The Mountain in ‘Game ​of Thrones’ over learning how to play the cello convincingly. I would rather be, I don’t know, tossed off of a cliff with Nicolas Cage than have to learn how to ​play the cello.”

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Despite his fears, Pascal said working with the cello deepened his ​appreciation for an instrument he had long considered his favourite.

“Once I held the cello, I ‌felt ⁠good,” he said.