Alex Gibney’s ‘Musk’ has already gotten under Elon Musk’s skin

[Source: AP]

Elon Musk has called filmmaker Alex Gibney a lot of names leading up to the theatrical release of the documentary “Musk,” which is playing in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and expands nationwide on Friday.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has posted on X that Gibney is an “idiot,” a “horrible human,” a “shill for the far left,” and a “tinfoil hat crackpot” with “zero credibility.” When the documentary was announced three years ago, he called it a “hit piece.”

After its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month, Musk wrote that dog feces are “worth more respect than Gibney.” The trillionaire has reportedly not yet seen the film and did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.