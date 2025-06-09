Spanish police clear migrant camp for royal visit

source: Reuters

Spanish police on Sunday cleared a migrant camp on a beach in the North ​African enclave of Ceuta, where tens of ‌thousands crossed the border from Morocco over two months ago, the Spanish government said.

More than 72,000 crossed the ​border from Morocco into Ceuta in late ​July. While most of the migrants later ⁠went back, at least 10,000 remain in ​the Spanish enclave in North Africa, straining local ​resources and fuelling tensions.

Police moved migrants from Trampolin beach, where around 3,000 people were living in tents and makeshift ​homes for two months, to temporary accommodation ​where they will be processed or can go back ‌to ⁠Morocco, a Spanish interior ministry spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Tensions have persisted over the presence of migrants sleeping rough in the tiny enclave, which ​is home ​to 80,000 ⁠people. Locals held a demonstration on Saturday calling for the migrants ​to leave.

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King Felipe and Queen Letizia are ​due ⁠to visit Ceuta on October 13 to 14 for the first time in his 12-year reign. ⁠The ​visit comes amid longstanding friction ​with Morocco, which claims sovereignty over both Ceuta and Spain’s ​other North African enclave, Melilla.