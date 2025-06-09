source: Reuters

Russia hit on ​Sunday the Northern bridge over the ‌Dnipro river in Kyiv, targeting a route used to transport troops and military cargo, the Russian ​Defence Ministry said.

The ministry also said ​it hit two dry cargo vessels carrying ⁠military equipment to the port of Odesa ​in the northwestern Black Sea.

In an earlier ​statement, the ministry said that Russian forces had struck a dry cargo vessel east of Odesa overnight, ​as well as a Nova Poshta logistics ​centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa.