Russia says it hit Kyiv bridge, two vessels in Black Sea

source: Reuters
Russia hit on Sunday the Northern bridge over the Dnipro river in Kyiv, targeting a route used to transport troops and military cargo, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The ministry also said it hit two dry cargo vessels carrying military equipment to the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.
In an earlier statement, the ministry said that Russian forces had struck a dry cargo vessel east of Odesa overnight, as well as a Nova Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa.
Advertisement