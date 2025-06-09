Police have retained the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl rugby title for a fifth consecutive year after holding Army to an 8-all draw in a thrilling contest.

With Police entering the match as defending champions, a draw was enough to see them retain the prestigious title, although Army came agonizingly close to snatching victory in the dying moments.

Army struck first in the 20th minute through hooker Patemo Nuku, whose unconverted try handed his side a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Police responded after the break when prop Jone Naqiri crossed in the 49th minute to level the scores at 5-all.

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Four minutes later, Etonia Rokotuisawa added a penalty to put Police ahead 8-5.

Army continued to apply pressure and were rewarded in the 65th minute when Anare Tabakaucoro slotted a penalty to tie the match at 8-all.

The decisive moment came deep into added time when a dangerous tackle by Marika Natau gifted Army a penalty opportunity in the 84th minute.

Army had the chance to steal the win and reclaim the title, but Ilikena Vudogo was unable to convert the penalty as Police survived the late scare.

The final whistle confirmed the 8-all draw, extending Police’s dominance of the competition and securing a fifth straight Sukuna Bowl rugby crown.