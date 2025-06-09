Nawaqanitawase double in NRL final win

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji Bati extended squad member Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries for the Roosters in the NRL Grand Final last night as they beat the Knights 19-18.

He could have collected a hat-trick, but Nawaqanitawase’s first try was disallowed following a review by officials in the Bunker.

The Knights were brave, but in the end it was the class of the Roosters prevailing in a classic final that had 80,814 fans on the edge of their seats at Accor Stadium.

With Clive Churchill Medal winner James Tedesco running for a staggering 385 metres and Nawaqanitawase bagging a double, the Roosters fought back from 12-0 down to go up by seven points before a late Greg Marzhew try gave the Knights hope.

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In his final game in the NRL, it was Daly Cherry-Evans slotting the field goal in the 70th minute that proved the difference in a contest that went to the wire.

It’s a second premiership for Cherry-Evans and comes 15 years after his first with the Sea Eagles.

The Knights flew out of the blocks early and looked on track for a fairytale title, but the weight of possession and the class of the Roosters told in the end as they collected a first title since 2019.