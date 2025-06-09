Defence focus for Rewa at FMF IDC

[Photo: FILE]

Defending FMF Inter District Championship champions, Rewa FC, are concentrating on their defensive structure ahead of the tournament, which starts tomorrow in Suva.

Head coach Tevita Waranivalu says many believe they’re the favourites because they have the title; however, that’s not how they will approach the tournament.

He says they have to be consistent, which is one of the reasons they’ve bolstered their defence with the inclusion of Scott Wara.

Waranivalu, who helped Fiji win the MSG Prime Ministers Cup on the weekend, adds that in this kind of tournament the team with the best defensive system wins.

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The Rewa coach and player believes every team can score, but not everyone can defend.

Last year Rewa ended a 15-year wait to claim their 10th FMF IDC title.

Tomorrow they’ll play Nasinu in their first game at 3:30pm.

Navua and Nadi start the Super Premier competition at 1:30pm.

The third Super Premier game kicks off at 5:30 between Ba and Lautoka, while Suva and Labasa meet at 8pm.