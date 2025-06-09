Youths urged to walk together

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Fiji’s youth have been urged to stand together, respect differences and help build a more united Fiji.

The call came from Justice Permanent Secretary and Acting Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection Selina Kuruleca who says young people have a critical role in Fiji through education, leadership, service, sport and entrepreneurship.

She acknowledged challenges including drugs, violence and social media pressure, but stressed these must not define Fiji’s younger generation.

Kuruleca urged young people to listen, respect different cultures and become peacebuilders, both offline and online.

She warned them to think before posting, sharing or commenting, and use social media to build understanding rather than division.

“Relationships create understanding. Understanding builds trust. And trust is the bedrock of lasting peace.”

Kuruleca says initiatives such as the concert strengthen social cohesion by giving young people space to meet, learn, serve and lead together.