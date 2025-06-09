Women vendors gain better business opportunities

[Photo: FILE]

More than 5,000 market vendors across Fiji have received training to improve their financial skills, strengthen their businesses and increase their economic opportunities.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the Market for Change Programme has focused on supporting women vendors, who make up a large part of Fiji’s informal economy.

The programme has provided training in financial literacy, budgeting, business planning, leadership, gender awareness and disaster preparedness.

Nalumisa adds the programme has also helped women access financial services and develop savings.

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By 2025, 60 vendors had completed the Bula Saver Plus programme, with 59 of them being women. Each committed to saving 500 dollars over 10 months.

The programme has also helped 300 women across seven municipal markets learn about grant applications, cooperative registration, and regulated financial services.

Nalumisa says 702 women market vendors accessed information, goods, resources and services in 2025 through stronger links between vendor associations, councils, Government agencies and service providers.

He adds that the programme has also invested millions of dollars in market infrastructure, including safer accommodation, improved drainage, secure storage and climate-resilient stalls.

Women vendors travelling from rural areas can now access accommodation in markets including Suva, Levuka, Sigatoka, Rakiraki, Nadi and Lautoka.

The Government and UN Women have also provided 50 CCTV cameras, LED screens and two public address systems across eight municipal markets to improve safety and emergency response.

Nalumisa says the programme shows the importance of working with councils, development partners and market vendor associations to create safer and better economic opportunities for women.