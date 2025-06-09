Village nurse keeps Nabavatu families healthy

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Five years of living in temporary tents has brought difficult conditions for 37 families from Nabavatu Village in Macuata, with health remaining a key concern as they wait for their new homes.

Community Health Worker Sela Tulagi has been part of that journey, living alongside the families at the temporary relocation site while providing basic health support.

She makes regular visits from tent to tent, with flu and skin conditions among the health concerns reported at the site.

“As a village nurse, I make sure that health is also a priority in a place and living condition such as the Nabavatu tent site. Every Monday, I visit every tent and check that everything is in order and that people are maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially with the current flu and other skin diseases. But through it all, we are so thankful that we will soon move into our new homes.”

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Having lived in the same temporary conditions, Tulagi understands the challenges faced by the families, including the impact of hot weather, rain and living closely together in tents.

Her weekly visits allow her to check on families and identify health concerns that may need attention.

Maintaining good hygiene and healthy practices remains particularly important for children, mothers and elderly residents living at the temporary settlement.

After five years in tents, the community is now looking forward to moving into their new homes, with Tulagi continuing to support the families until then.