Surveyors work outside government

[File Photo]

Only 16 of Fiji’s 48 registered surveyors are working in government.

The remaining 32 are employed in the private sector, statutory organisations and tertiary institutions.

This has raised pressure on the government’s capacity to support land administration and development.

The figures, recorded as of September this year were provided by the Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo in response to a written question from Government MP Iliesa Vanawalu.

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Of the 48 registered professionals, 32 are working in the private sector, statutory organisations and tertiary institutions. This means 67 per cent of Fiji’s registered surveyors are operating outside the government.

The imbalance, according to Vosarogo places greater reliance on the non-government sector for surveying work that underpins land administration, development projects and the resolution of boundary disputes.

Surveyors , he explained are responsible for establishing and confirming land boundaries, producing accurate measurements for development and supporting the legal and technical processes involved in land registration.

The Ministry states registered surveyors are critical to both the public and private sectors and acknowledges the need to maintain the profession’s capacity as land development increases.

It says it is supporting the sector through professional training, capacity building, registration processes and stronger professional standards.

The Ministry is also working with the Surveyors Registration Board to maintain an accurate register and ensure the country has an adequate supply of qualified professionals.

The board regulates the profession under the Surveyors Act 1969 and maintains the register of people authorised to practise surveying in Fiji.